Odisha: Mammoth metallic bell installed at famous Maa Mangala temple in Kakatpur

Puri: A heavy metallic bell has been installed at the famous Maa Mangala temple in Kakatpur in Puri district of Odisha. As per the locals once rang the bell is audible even from a distance of half kilometre from the temple.

As per reports, the said bell weights one quintal and 20 kg. A devotee has donated it to the temple. Devotees are ringing this bell and feeling happy as the sound is echoing in a big patch of nearby area. A devotee from Khordha area named Narayan Mohanty had donated it to the temple.

Earlier it had been decided that the said mammoth bell would be fixed at the sanctum sanctorum of the famous temple. However, later experts suggested that since it was a heavy metallic bell, the vibration of the ringing sound may be hazardous to the temple. Hence, following a meeting of the Sevaka Nijog and the trust board the huge bell has been hanged from a structure comprising of two iron pillars in the temple premises.

Devotees at times feel happy to donate items to the temple as per their capability. Another devotee from Nayagarh area had offered 1500 lotus flowers daily to the Goddess at this famous Maa Mangala temple starting from Mulastami to Mahastami. He reportedly offered a total of 25 thousand lotus flowers to the deity during this short period. This he did after his manasika had been fulfilled.

With inputs from Lokanath Swain, Kakatpur