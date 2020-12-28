odisha govt employees property details

Odisha makes submission of property details for representatives, govt employees mandatory

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for mandatory submission of property details by elected representatives and government employees annually.

Everybody from sarpanches to the Chief Minister will disclose their property details, which will be made available in the public domain every year.

Similarly, all government employees starting from entry-level to chief secretary will disclose their property annually.

A copy of the property list of all government employees and representatives will be sent to the state Lokayukta as well.

The cabinet decided to accept the recommendation of the state law commission and take steps for enactment of the Odisha Repealing Bill, 2020 which will repeal 206 numbers of Acts enacted between 1974 and 2016.

These Acts have become redundant.

