Odisha makes online medical certificate mandatory for renewal of DL

Starting January 26, online issuance of medical certificates will be mandatory for DL and LL applicants more than 40 years of age.

State
By IANS 0
online medical certificate mandatory for renewal of DL
Pic Credit- Pixabay

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has made online medical certificates mandatory for renewal of driving licence issued by the state transport authority (STA) from January 26.

As per the provision of Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR) 1989, a medical certificate (in Form 1A) is mandatory for any applicant over 40 years of age, both for fresh licence and renewal.

At present, the applicants submit a manual certificate in paper format. In this process, the correctness of the medical certificate cannot be ascertained as fake certificates are also uploaded, said Dipti Ranjan Patra, joint commissioner, transport (technical).

In order to make the process more transparent and to ensure proper medical tests by genuine doctors, the STA has developed a new online doctor registration portal where about 167 MBBS doctors having Medical Council of India (MCI) registration have been enrolled, the official said.

Related News

Hockey fans from around the world flocking to Odisha for…

Hockey World Cup: Sudarsan creates rice husk mosaic art of…

Korean scribe covering Hockey WC falls into open drain in…

ED attaches luxurious house of prime accused in Odisha…

These doctors will now issue medical certificates to the applicants through the online Sarathi portal, and no uploading of form 1A would be required, Patra said.

Starting January 26, online issuance of medical certificates will be mandatory for DL and LL applicants more than 40 years of age, he added.

The joint commissioner said this initiative will also ensure that no one uploads a fake medical certificate and gets a driving licence.

(IANS)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.