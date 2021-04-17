Odisha Makes COVID Test, 14 Days Of Quarantine Mandatory For Odias Who Participated At Kumbh Mela 2021

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to contain further spread of COVID virus, the Odisha government on Saturday made COVID test and 14 days of quarantine mandatory for Odias who participated at Kumbh Mela 2021.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), all district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been shared with list of persons who have registered with Uttarakhand Government for participating in Kumbh Mela.

The SRC has advised all collectors and Municipal Commissioners to contact all these persons and find out the location, travel plan and advise them to get them RTPCR tested before boarding train/ flight to Odisha.

“All such persons must be personally tracked, their health condition monitored. All of them shall be directed to quarantine them for 14 days at home or in Cluster TMCs,” said the office of the SRC adding that they must be compulsorily RTPCR tested.

“If Covid like symptoms are noticed, they should be immediately attended to. ASHA and Anganwadi Workers must visit them regularly in home / CTMCs and monitor their health conditions,” said the SRC.

The SRC also advised the people who are slated to return to Odisha after attending the Kumbh Mela for voluntary self-isolation and report to BDO/ Municipal/ NAC officers/ PHC/ CHC concerned about their condition.

They shall further strictly comply with adherence of Covid protocols, the SRC directed.

Moreover, the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been directed to report to the Health Department and SRC office on this issue on a daily basis.