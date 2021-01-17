Paralakhemundi: Mahendragiri, one of the major tourist attractions in Gajapati district of Odisha has been closed for tourists.

The district administration announced the closure of the popular tourist attraction through a press release.

According to reports, the roads leading to Mahendragiri were in a dilapidated condition and needed reconstruction. As the district administration started reconstruction of roads few days back, the safety of the passengers emerged as a prime question. Hence, the administration took the step of closing the routes to Mahendragiri till further notice.

However, the decision of the Gajapati district administration did not go well with the tourists who had travelled from various locations of Odisha to visit Mahendragiri.