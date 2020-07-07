Odisha: Mahila Thana issues notice to AYUSH Dir in woman staff’s sexual harassment charge

Bhubaneswar: Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar has issued notice to AYUSH Director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi in the matter of sexual harassment charges levelled by a contractual woman staff of his office in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, Sarangi, lodging a counter FIR in the said case, has raised serious objection to the complaint lodged against him by the woman employee.

He has termed the allegation false and fabricated.

It is to be noted that yesterday the woman employee had alleged sexual harassment against Sarangi and lodged a complaint in this matter at the Mahila Thana in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. She had alleged that the AYUSH director had sent her obscene messages and videos.

A case has been lodged in the matter with Mahila Thana under section 354 of IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. Investigation of the matter is underway, said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.