Odisha: Mahanga double murder prime accused admitted guilt: Watch

By WCE 5
Mahanga double murder accused admitted guilt

Mahanga: The prime accused of the Mahanga double murder case admitted on Wednesday admitted the guilt. He told to reporters that he murder Baral as his two sons thrashed him.

As per reports, the prime accused of the Mahanga double murder case, Panchanana Sethi told to reporters that he murdered to take revenge. He said that as the deceased and his two sons thrashed him in his house after making him nude, he killed Kulamani Baral to take revenge.

It is to be noted that BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral were murdered in Salepur area of Cuttack district.

While Kulamani died at Mahanga hospital on Saturday night, his associate succumbed to injuries at SCB Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.

Kulamani Baral was in-charge of Salepur mandal of BJP and former chairman of Mahanga panchayat Samiti.

