Odisha: Madhu Babu Pension to be given in cash

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to give pension to the beneficiaries of Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) in cash as many of them were facing difficulties in withdrawing or collecting cash from their accounts.

Bhaskar Sarma, the Secretary of the State Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has written to all the Collectors in this regard.

Sarma also has asked the Collectors to provide the cash to the beneficiaries at the doorstep of those who are unable to go and receive the cash in person.

From the 15th of every month, most beneficiaries can now collect the cash from multiple camps set up in each panchayat area. For the elderly and those with disabilities, officials will deliver it at their doorsteps. District Collectors have been asked to involve members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the disbursement of the pension under MBPY, read Sarma letter.