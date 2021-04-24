Bhubaneswar: A truck carrying LPG gas cylinders toppled over after losing its balance at Bamphakud village near Phulnakhara on Cuttack- Bhubaneswar national highway on Saturday.

The incident took place at 6 am. It was on its way from Jatni plant to Kendrapara.

The driver of the truck with the cylinders, lost its balance and turned turtle. Around 300 cylinders fell on the road, but no gas leakage was detected. It rammed over the cabin and hit an electric pole.

The driver and an attendant have escaped unhurt.

On receiving information, police have reached the spot and started an investigation,