Odisha: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic circulation

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic circulation. The development of a cyclonic circulation was earlier predicted by International meteorologist Jason Nicholls. As per his predictions, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal in the coming week.

It may later intensify into a significant storm. By the end of the following week, it could turn into a cyclonic storm. Due to this, the Indian subcontinent and Bangladesh are likely to experience adverse weather conditions due to the cyclonic disturbance created over the Bay of Bengal.

However, the India Meteorological Department has not given any confirmation on the development of the cyclonic storm. IMD predicts the formation of a low pressure area over the South-Eastern Bay of Bengal on November 14, 2023. It is likely to intensify into depression by November 16.

Due to the impact of this, the Southern and Northern parts of Odisha might experience light to moderate rain showers.