Odisha: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Bhubaneswar: The state is expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts from October 4 to 6, due to a low pressure area over bay of Bengal. The low pressure has been formed over west-central Bay of Bengal. Coastal areas in Odisha as well as several interior areas will experience heavy rainfall due to the active low pressure.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are seeing constant rainfall since the last few hours with and average of 2-3 cms per hour.

Four districts of the state- Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, and Gajapati- have been issued yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile 11 other districts- Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Nayagarh- have been issued warning for heavy rainfall.

People living in the low lying areas in the districts where warnings have been issued have been advised to take steps to ensure their safety.