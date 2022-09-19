Odisha: Low pressure in Bay Of Bengal, rains likely in 24hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for the state of Odisha till September 21.

The cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal has intensified, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area has formed over the same region. It is likely to move north-westwards towards Odisha coast and become more marked during next the 24 hours.

It is noteworthy that, the IMD has issued an orange warning to four districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Also for heavy rainfall, the meteorological department has issued yellow warning to ten districts.

As per the latest bulletin of the weatherman, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in several Odisha districts in next 72 hours.

Likewise, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in six districts Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, and Nayagarh for which orange warning has been issued for tomorrow. Similarly, heavy rainfall likely to occur in seven districts. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for these districts.

According to reports, landslide in mountain areas and property damage likely to happen due to extremely heavy rainfall. As heavy rainfall is expected, water-logging like situation may occur. The intensity of rain is likely to decrease from September 22.