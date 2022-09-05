Rain In Odisha
Low Pressure In 48 Hours, Rain Expected In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic circulation is expected to form over East-central Bay of Bengal (BoB) around September 7.

The above information has been provided on Monday by the regional Metrological Center situated here in Bhubaneswar.

As per MeT Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, a low pressure area is likely to form under its influence in the subsequent 48 hours over west-central BoB.

An increase in rainfall activities in several parts of Odisha is expected due to the formation of the low pressure area.

