Mayurbhanj: A young couple committed suicide over alleged family disapproval at Dhanasula village under Rasagobindpur police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The matter came to the fore in the morning after their bodies were found hanging from tree.

The identity of the love birds is yet to be ascertained. They were residents of Amarda village.

Sources said, they both were in love with each other. It is being alleged that they committed suicide after being frustrated with their respective family members.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.