Odisha Love Birds Commit Suicide In Mayurbhanj

By WCE 1

Mayurbhanj: A young couple committed suicide over alleged family disapproval at Dhanasula village under Rasagobindpur police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The matter came to the fore in the morning after their bodies were found hanging from tree.

The identity of the love birds is yet to be ascertained. They were residents of Amarda village.

Sources said, they both were in love with each other. It is being alleged that they committed suicide after being frustrated with their respective family members.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Three Drug Peddler Arrested, Brown Sugar Worth 2 Cr Seized In Odisha

State

Nephew,Uncle Including Three Killed In Road Mishap In Odisha

Business

Fuel Price Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates

State

Khordha Reports The Highest Covid Deaths Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.