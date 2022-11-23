Odisha: Loud sound heard in Jajpur and Bhadrak, locals panic

Bhadrak: A very loud sound was heard a few minutes back in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Anandapur areas of Odisha on Wednesday.

People in the area were panic-stricken after they heard the sound. The doors and windows of the houses vibrated due to the deafening noise.

However, the origin of the loud sound is yet to be traced. People are in a state of panic while authorities are trying to know about its origin.

A similar incident had taken place on November 20, 2020 which had created widespread panic among locals in these same areas.

Further details awaited.