Odisha: Lord Jagannath’s Banakalagi Niti to be performed today, Temple to remain closed for 4 hours today

Puri: The Banakalagi niti of Lord Jagannath is set to take place today. In view of the same, the Puri Jagannath temple is to remain closed for four hours today, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The face of Lord Jagannath will be decorated in traditional and sacred colors like Red, Green, Black, and White by the Dutta Mohapatra Sevakas today.

Along with the Dutta Mohapatra Sevaks, the Palia Pujapanda sevakas, the Garabadu Sevakas, the Puspalakas, the Changada Mekapa sevakas, and the Mudulis will be seen taking part in the event.

After the Banakalagi niti of Lord Jagannath, a ‘Maha Snana’ will take place. Post which, the temple will be reopened for visitors.