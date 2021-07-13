Odisha: Lord Jagannath and Siblings taken to Gundicha temple in car during Rath Yatra

Balasore: Amid restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid pandemic in the State, Lord Jagannath and His siblings were taken to Gundicha temple in a car on Rath Yatra. The rare incident took place in Balasore of Odisha.

As we know restrictions have been imposed due to Corona pandemic and besides the Rath Yatra of Puri, organisation of car festival was not allowed anywhere else.

Yet, the devotees of the Police colony in Balasore came up with a unique idea regarding observation of Rath Yatra while not infringing the Covid norms.

The devotees placed the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in a car and the Gods travelled to Gundicha temple.