Odisha: Looter And Receivers Caught By Commissionerate Police

Odisha: Looter And Receivers Caught By Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has caught a major gang of two looters and three receivers in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The police has recovered nine bikes and nine mobile phones.

These looters had a number of cases against them in various police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

They used to loot bikes and were involved in a number of snatching cases.

The looters have been identified as Raja aka Niranjan Nayak and Rabi aka Rabindra Behera.

The looters used to target bikes parked in busy places.