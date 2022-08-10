Odisha: Looter And Receivers Caught By Commissionerate Police
Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has caught a major gang of two looters and three receivers in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.
The police has recovered nine bikes and nine mobile phones.
These looters had a number of cases against them in various police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
They used to loot bikes and were involved in a number of snatching cases.
The looters have been identified as Raja aka Niranjan Nayak and Rabi aka Rabindra Behera.
The looters used to target bikes parked in busy places.