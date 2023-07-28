Odisha: Loot from Puri Jagannath Temple, probe underway

A donation box kept near the Southern door of the temple has allegedly been broken open and money from it has been looted. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Puri: There has allegedly been a loot in the famous Puri Jagannath temple, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to available reports, a donation box kept near the Southern door of the temple has allegedly been broken open and money from it has been looted.

The box has been broken open using an iron rod, said reports. The donation box was kept under the Bhim statue near the Southern door of the temple.

Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel have recovered the empty donation box from the back yard of the Nrusingha temple inside the temple premises.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

WATCH:

You might also like
State

Dr. Ashish Ghosh appointed as Director IIIT, Bhubaneswar

State

Gania Additional Tehsildar arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 13k

State

Fox attack in Soro of Odisha, man critical

State

Excise officials attacked during raid by liqour mafias in Athagarh, four injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans