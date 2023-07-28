Odisha: Loot from Puri Jagannath Temple, probe underway

Puri: There has allegedly been a loot in the famous Puri Jagannath temple, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to available reports, a donation box kept near the Southern door of the temple has allegedly been broken open and money from it has been looted.

The box has been broken open using an iron rod, said reports. The donation box was kept under the Bhim statue near the Southern door of the temple.

Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel have recovered the empty donation box from the back yard of the Nrusingha temple inside the temple premises.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

WATCH:

