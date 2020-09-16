Loot From Jewelry Store

Odisha: Loot From Jewelry Store In Broad Daylight, Thieves Captured On CCTV

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: In a shocking  incident, two persons have looted a jewelry shop in broad daylight in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, two persons entered a jewelry store as customers and looted the store. The store called, “Olasuni Gumpha” and is located under Balichandrapur Police limits.

These thieves asked the shop owner to show them jewelry and then as the ornaments were displayed they caught hold of a packet full of gold and fled from the scene.

However, the whole incident has been captured on the CCTV installed in the shop premises. The shop owner has said that the worth of the loot will be around 4 lakh.

A written complaint has been filed in the local police station and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

 

