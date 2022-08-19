Odisha: Look out circular issued against woman in job racket case

Bhubaneswar: On the request of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar Bureau of Immigration (BOI) has issued Look out Circular against accused Nisha Kashyap, wife of Bhiku Bisoyi, one of the Directors of M/s Kinney Infotech Pvt. Ltd. in EOW PS Case No. 11 dated 27.04.2022 u/s 406/420/467/468/471/120 B IPC r.w. Sec. 66(C) & 66 (D) of IT Act, 2000.

The case has been registered by taking over investigation of Bhanjanagar PS Case No. 40/2022, on the allegation of huge collection of money from a large number of Job seekers by M/s Kinney Infotech Pvt. Ltd. through its office bearers for providing job/ work from home etc. and subsequent duping the Job seekers to the tune of more than one crore.

During the year 2021, accused persons namely Bhiku Bisoi, a native of Ganjam district and Manikandan of Chennai being the Directors of M/s Kinney Infotech Pvt. Ltd. opened its office at Bhanjanagar and employed some agents to persuade the common people to invest with their company with false assurance of providing the job/work from home etc.

Being allured, a large number of the unemployed mass had invested huge money with the company with the hope of getting Job. In this way, the company has received the deposits of Rs 1.91 Crore from 166 Job seekers. But the accused persons misappropriated the invested amounts, closed the office and fled away.

During investigation it was also found that Nish Kashyap, the wife of Bhiku Bisoyi is either the sole or Co-Director of as many as (10) Ten companies noted below:

M/s Kinney International Pvt. Ltd. M/s Aimsbrow Travel Holidays Pvt. Ltd. M/s Bisoyi Trading Pvt. Ltd. M/s Simbucks Virtual Tech Solution (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. Bisoyi Electronic Pvt. Ltd. Bisoyi Gifts and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bisoyi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Indobritt Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Gomata Dairy Pvt. Ltd. Bisoyi Food & Beverage Pvt. Ltd.

From the money so collected from different investors and deposited in the account of M/s Kinney Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Rs.38,78,500 was found to have been diverted to the account of M/s Simbucks Virtual Tech Solution (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. of which Nisha Kashyap is the sole Director. The other incriminating transactions are under scrutiny. Earlier EOW team had gone to Delhi on search Nisha Kashyap was found absent from her house at Delhi, and is now absconding in order to evade the police arrest.

Look Out circular is generally issued to alert immigration check posts at airports/seaports etc. to alert law enforcement agency if the wanted person tries to leave the country or arrive inside the country from abroad.

Four office bearers of the M/s Kinney Infotech Pvt. Ltd. engaged in unauthorized collection of public deposits have been arrested and forwarded to court. They are still in judicial custody. Previously, LOC has been issued against the absconding Directors BhikuBisoyi and Manikandan. It is suspected that the accused is hiding/ absconding in Malaysia. They are also wanted by Punjab police in other cases. Previously issued PRESS NOTE is also enclosed.

Further, it is requested that anyone giving credible information leading to the arrest of the above noted accused persons will be suitably rewarded. The information can be given on the Mobile number 9439216451. The name/details of the informer will be kept secret.