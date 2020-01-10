Odisha Lok Seva Bhavan Garden

Odisha Lok Seva Bhavan Garden To Open For Public From Jan 11

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The beautiful flower garden of Lok Seva Bhawan here in Odisha will be thrown open for the public for five days in January 2020, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday.

Related News
State

Youth lands in trouble following Tinder chat with girl in…

State

Sambalpur SP’s Fake Facebook id detected, Minor…

State

Odisha woman sold off to Haryana man for Rs 3 lakh, rescued

State

Odisha: 1 Dead More Than 20 Injured In Truck-Bus Collision

The flower garden will remain open on January 11 (Saturday), January 12 (Sunday), January 19 (Sunday), January 25 (Saturday) and January 26 (Sunday and Republic Day), it said.

Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from 3 PM to 5.30 PM on the said days and enjoy the colours and fragrance of a wide variety of flowers, including many exotic ones.

You might also like
State

Youth lands in trouble following Tinder chat with girl in Odisha

State

Sambalpur SP’s Fake Facebook id detected, Minor Arrested

State

Odisha woman sold off to Haryana man for Rs 3 lakh, rescued

State

Odisha: 1 Dead More Than 20 Injured In Truck-Bus Collision

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.