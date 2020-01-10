Odisha Lok Seva Bhavan Garden To Open For Public From Jan 11

Bhubaneswar: The beautiful flower garden of Lok Seva Bhawan here in Odisha will be thrown open for the public for five days in January 2020, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday.

The flower garden will remain open on January 11 (Saturday), January 12 (Sunday), January 19 (Sunday), January 25 (Saturday) and January 26 (Sunday and Republic Day), it said.

Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from 3 PM to 5.30 PM on the said days and enjoy the colours and fragrance of a wide variety of flowers, including many exotic ones.