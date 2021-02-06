Odisha Logs 82 Covid Positives Today

COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Almost 82 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday The tally rose to 3,35,548

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Balangir: 5
5. Cuttack: 5

6. Deogarh: 3
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jajpur: 3
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Keonjhar: 2
13. Khurda: 5
14. Mayurbhanj: 5
15. Nuapada: 1
16. Puri: 2
17. Rayagada: 2
18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sonepur: 2
20. Sundargarh: 15

Besides, the state pool has one covid case.

