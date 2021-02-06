Bhubaneswar: Almost 82 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday The tally rose to 3,35,548

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Balangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 5

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jajpur: 3

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 5

14. Mayurbhanj: 5

15. Nuapada: 1

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sonepur: 2

20. Sundargarh: 15

Besides, the state pool has one covid case.