Odisha logs 489 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday registered 489 fresh active Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department showed.

It is worth mentioning that the active cases in Odisha have risen to 2697. As many as 203 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said, the rise in the number of Covid positives in Odisha has been noticed in the districts adjoining the state of Chhattisgarh. We are keeping a close vigil has been kept on the people coming from outside the state in Malkangiri and the border districts.

The Director also added that, the peak has already been experienced in Odisha, now the infections are at the plateau stage.

