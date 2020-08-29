Odisha: Lockdown, Shutdown relaxed for smooth conduct of JEE, NEET There will be no lockdown or shutdown across Odisha from August 30 to September 07 & from September 12 to 14 due to JEE, NEET exams

Bhubaneswar: There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the entire State of Odisha from 30.8.2020 to 07.09.2020 and from 12.9.2020 to 14.9.2020 to facilitate free movement to the candidates and their guardian, examination personnel and staff as well as representatives of the service providers and logistics requirements connected thereto for smooth conduct of the JEE (MAIN) 2020 and NEET (UG)-2020 in the State.

It was announced today by the Special Relief Commissioner, Govt. of Odisha.

“However, the regulations for observance of COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing, wearing of mask, no spitting in public place, etc. shall be strictly followed,” the letter also said.