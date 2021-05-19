Odisha Lockdown Extension: Mo Bus To Remain Suspended Till Further Notice

By WCE 1
Mo Bus Suspended

Bhubaneswar: In view of the lockdown extension in Odisha, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has suspended its Mo Bus service till further notice.

The regular Mo Bus service will remain suspended till further notice, said CRUT.

However, the bus service for incoming passengers is available from Railway Station to Cuttack & Khordha.

Shuttle service is available from Biju Patnaik Airport to Railway Station in the city, it said.

