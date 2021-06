Bhubaneswar: Strict checking and fine collection underway in AG Square of Bhubaneswar underway on Tuesday in the third phase of lockdown.

The police fined all those who had stepped out of home without reason.

The DCP of police Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das visited all the posts in the square and supervised the checking and fine collection.

The drive has been made stricter in Bhubaneswar as the number of positives in the capital seem to be on the rise with each passing day.