Odisha: Locals Thrash Youths For Goat ‘Theft’

By WCE 3
Goat theft in odisha

Baripada: Two members of a goat theft gang were reportedly caught and thrashed by a group of locals at Gurudisahi village under Thakurmunda Police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The locals reportedly waylaid a Tata Indigo car after noticing that four people were fleeing after stealing two goats from the village, said sources.

While two of the four-gang members run away by leaving the vehicle, the irate villagers could catch two others and thrashed them, added the source.

The villagers also rescued the goats from their possession. The accused had reportedly tied the mouths of the goats so that they cannot make any noise.

A team of Thakurmunda Police rushed to the village after getting information and rescued the youths from the angry locals. The cops took the accused persons to the police station for interrogation.

They also have started an investigation into the matter, said source.

You might also like
State

Disputed Nehru Stadium Sealed In Odisha

State

10 Odisha districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate…

Sports

Dutee Chand wins 100m in first Indian Grand Prix

State

Production begins in two iron ore mines in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.