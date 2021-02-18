Baripada: Two members of a goat theft gang were reportedly caught and thrashed by a group of locals at Gurudisahi village under Thakurmunda Police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The locals reportedly waylaid a Tata Indigo car after noticing that four people were fleeing after stealing two goats from the village, said sources.

While two of the four-gang members run away by leaving the vehicle, the irate villagers could catch two others and thrashed them, added the source.

The villagers also rescued the goats from their possession. The accused had reportedly tied the mouths of the goats so that they cannot make any noise.

A team of Thakurmunda Police rushed to the village after getting information and rescued the youths from the angry locals. The cops took the accused persons to the police station for interrogation.

They also have started an investigation into the matter, said source.