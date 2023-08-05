Odisha: Locals set police station on fire in Phulbani

In a shocking incident, locals have set a police station in Phulbani district of Odisha on fire on Saturday, said reports.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Representational Image

According to available reports, irate locals have set the Phiringia Police Station on fire. They have alleged that the police are involved with the rampant ganja mafia.

It is worth mentioning that Ganja peddling in this area is very common. The locals demanded that this nexus should be stopped.

Reports say that the agitating locals further demanded strict action against the Inspector-In-Charge and two other associates.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

