Odisha: Locals detain two youths while proposing girl on busy road, hand over to police

Dhenkanal: Locals of Parajang village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district reportedly detained two youths while one of them tried to propose to a girl on the middle of the road and physically attacked her for refusing his proposal.

A girl was reportedly going to her college today. In the meantime, three youths came on a bike and one of them proposed her near the filling station at Parajang. However, the girl reportedly refused his proposal. Irate over her rejection, he also allegedly attacked the girl and tried to flee from the spot along with his associates.

Unfortunately, some alert villagers waylaid them and detained two of them while one managed to escape and informed about the matter to the local police.

Soon, a team of cops from Parajang police station rushed to the spot and detained the youths, who are said to be residents of Bijugongala village in Angul district.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.