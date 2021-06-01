Odisha Likely To Receive More Than Normal Rainfall This Monsoon

Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi: The monsoon rainfall is likely to be above normal this time in Odisha informed the IMD DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon is likely to be normal over Northwest India and South Peninsula.

Seasonal rainfall most likely to be below normal over Northeast India and above normal over Central India, said IMD.

“We are expecting normal rainfall for Northwest India. There is a probability of below-normal rainfall over Leh and Ladakh region normal to slightly above normal rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir region”, the IMD DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told ANI on the monsoon this afternoon.

“As per the latest meteorological indications, the south westerly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala.

Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by June 3, 2021,” informed the MeT Department.

The monsoon however is likely to hit Odisha by the popular Raja festival which is slated to be celebrated from June 15-June 18.