Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall from tomorrow

The Indian Meteorological Centre has predicted that some places of Odisha will likely receive heavy rainfall from tomorrow that is March 26.

State
Odisha to receive heavy rainfall
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Centre has predicted that some places of Odisha will likely receive heavy rainfall from tomorrow that is March 26. Another western disturbance will be bringing heavy rain to the northern and coastal parts of the state.

Some places of the state received rainfall yesterday under the influence of the western disturbance. The effect of the western disturbance will increase in Odisha from next 27th. Some districts will likely receive thunderstorm and rain today.

The Meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for rain for some places in North, interior, South and coastal parts of the state on 26th March. On March 27, there may be more rain in the North and coastal Odisha. According to the weather forecast center, rain is likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Khorda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal on 27th March.

The effect of the westerly storm will continue till 28th March. There is a chance of rain and lightning and thunder under the influence of western disturbance. The wind might be blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 km.

SRC has ordered the district officials to complete the necessary preparations for rain and wind.

