Odisha Likely To Permit Home Delivery Of Liquor During Lockdown

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a piece of good news for people who consume wine, Odisha government is mulling over allowing home delivery of liquor, in view of heavy demand, during the 14-day lockdown period, beginning from today.

According to reports, the Excise Department of Odisha Government has written to the Special Chief Commissioner (SRC) seeking permission for permitting the authorized liquor shop for home delivery during the 14-day lockdown period.

The Excise Department has said to the SRC that the authorized liquor shops will be directed to deliver liquor at the doorpost by adhering to all the COVID guidelines.

The Excise Department has proposed to be permitted the following services during lockdown period:

Home delivery of liquor (IMFL/Beer) by duly authorised food aggregators/technology platforms/delivery service providers as well as by IMFL Off/ON shop licensees following the extant guidelines of Excise Department dated May 23, 2020.

Home delivery of liquor (CL/OS) by CL/OS licensees following the extant guidelines of Excise Department dates June 29, 2020.

Operation of all the godowns of Beverage Corporation for wholesale trade between 6.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

Free movement of vehicles belonging to authorised agencies carrying genuine duty paid liquor.

It is to be noted here that the 14-day lockdown, imposed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, will continue till May 19 in Odisha