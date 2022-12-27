Odisha likely to make face masks mandatory amid Covid-19 scare

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is likely to make mask mandatory in view of a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in other countries.

A decision in this regard is likely to be taken at a review meeting which is going to be chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik. A review meeting will be done on the current Covid-19 situation in the state and preparedness of the hospitals to combat Covid-19.

The district hospital authorities will inform state government about availability of beds, isolation rooms, ICUs, oxygen cylinders, testing kits, medicines and manpower to combat the virus from spreading its tentacles. The state government will submit a comprehensive report to the Centre in this regard in the evening.

The Covid situation is under control in Odisha. The government will impose restrictions depending on the Test Positivity Rate( TPR) and have advised people not to panic. Have urged everyone to remain cautious and take preventive measures during New-Year celebrations.