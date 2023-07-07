Odisha likely to face heavy rainfall tomorrow, Yellow warning issued to seven districts

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm prevailing over the Ganga-West Bengal region has caused widespread rainfall across several regions of coastal Odisha. The Northern Odisha region, located between 1.5 to 7.6 km of the atmosphere is currently experiencing heightened activity.

Several districts, including Sundargarh, Deogarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, and Cuttack are expected to face severe rainfall. A yellow warning has also been issued for these seven districts.

The Regional Meteorological Department has further issued a yellow warning to other districts for tomorrow. While these districts are likely to face heavy rainfall, the intensity of rainfall is anticipated to escalate in the forthcoming days, starting from July 10.

The ongoing monsoon season, begun from June 1, has recorded approximately 28 percent of the expected seasonal rainfall.