Odisha likely to experience rainfall from today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is most likely to experience rainfall from today. The Regional Meteorological (MeT) Centre has predicted rains during Durga Puja this year. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North-east and nearby areas of East-centred Bay of Bengal. Due to active cyclonic circulation, the amount of rain will increase.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and, Jagatsinghpur and has issued a yellow warning to these four districts of Odisha.

Rain in Odisha is likely to increase from October 2. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued yellow warning to fifteen Odisha districts. Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati likely to receive heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur from October 3.

It is to be noted that, warning has been for heavy to very heavy rainfall for four districts and fourteen districts have been issued heavy rainfall.

According to reports, the cyclonic circulation is likely to remain active till October 5 for which Odisha will experience rainfall.

As per information, the state has received 1196.8 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30. Odisha has received 4% more rain than the average. The average rainfall is 1150.2 mm. Reportedly, four districts have received more rainfall than average while twenty-five districts have received average rainfall. Bhadrak district has received below average rainfall.