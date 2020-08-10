Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday issued yellow warning (be updated) for heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for next five days.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 13. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada in the next 24 hours”, the IMD bulletin said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in many districts of the State till August 14, according to the the latest IMD bulletin.

Leanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many districts with heavy rainfall at one or two places over several districts including Keonjhar, Gajapati and Ganjam in last 24 hours.