Rain
Representational image

Odisha likely to experience heavy rain for next 5 days, Yellow warning issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday issued yellow warning (be updated) for heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for next five days.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 13. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada in the next 24 hours”,  the IMD bulletin said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in many districts of the State till August 14, according to the the latest IMD bulletin.

Leanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many  districts  with heavy rainfall at one or two places over several districts including Keonjhar, Gajapati  and Ganjam in last 24 hours.

You might also like
Entertainment

RGV directed Odisha’s Apsara Rani acted ‘Thriller’ To Release On August 14; Details…

State

Minor Brother-Sister Duo Drown in Pond In Odisha’s Ganjam

State

State Govt to take decision on opening of temples: Orissa HC

State

3 Miscreants Who Looted Woman DSP In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar, Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7