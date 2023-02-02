Odisha likely to experience cold wave again

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience the winter chill yet again, said a weather bulletin by the MeT on Thursday morning.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre here in Bhubaneswar, a branch of the India Meteorological Department, a cold wave is likely in Odisha.

The tweet further explained that, due to the effect of dry and cold air entering the state from the North, some parts of interior Odisha are likely to experience cold wave.

Due to the influence of the cold wave in Odisha, temperatures are expected to drop across the State, said reports.

Detailed weather report awaited.