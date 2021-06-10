Kandhamal: A leopard skin has been seized by the Sudrukumpa forest officials of Khajuripada block in Kandhamal district and arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Kabi Chandra Kahar of Kutibadi village.

On basis of reliable information, on June 8, the Sudrukumpa forest officials had gone inside Kutibadi Jungle under Bilibadi gram panchayat and seized leopard skin, bones, nails, teeth, one country made gun and 9 live bullets. The forest officials have arrested one person, informed Sisir Jhankar, Sudrukumpa Forest Official.

The arrested person has been court-forwarded.