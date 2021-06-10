Odisha: Leopard Skin Seized In Kandhamal, One Arrested

By WCE 1

Kandhamal: A leopard skin has been seized by the Sudrukumpa forest officials of Khajuripada block in Kandhamal district and arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Kabi Chandra Kahar of Kutibadi village.

On basis of reliable information, on June 8, the Sudrukumpa forest officials had gone inside Kutibadi Jungle under Bilibadi gram panchayat and seized leopard skin, bones, nails, teeth, one country made gun and 9 live bullets. The forest officials have arrested one person, informed Sisir Jhankar, Sudrukumpa Forest Official.

The arrested person has been court-forwarded.

You might also like
State

Section 144 clamped in Aruha Hillock Blackstone quarries in Jajpur

State

Special drive launched by commissionerate police on occasion of Savitri Brata

State

Odisha SRC Asks Collectors To Remain On High Alert Due To Heavy Rainfall From June 10…

State

Monsoon Likely To Advance Into Odisha In Next 48 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.