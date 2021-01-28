Odisha: Leopard gets entangled in trap set for boar, Forest Dept in trouble releasing the animal into jungle: Watch

Bhanjanagar: The Forest Department officials faced difficulty releasing a tiger to the forest in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday. The tiger had fallen to a trap on the same day that had been set up to catch boars.

As per reports, trap had been set up on Thursday to catch wild boars in the forest near Nagudu village in Buguda Forest Range under South Ghumsar Forest Division of the district. However, somehow a leopard got entangled in the link. Later, the Forest officials took hold of the animal using a net with the help of the villagers.

However, as the forest officials shifted the caged leopard to the Kiriamba jungle and tried to release it to the forest, large number of people from nearby villages like Nuapalli, Singipur, Badatanda, Kiriamba and Jhadpada resisted them. As a result, the forest officials then shifted the leopard to the Singhasini jungle. As of now, we are yet to get information regarding whether the leopard has been released to the jungle or not.

South Ghumsar Divisional Forest Officer Satyanarayan Behera has informed that the villagers have demanded to not to release the animal into the jungle.

It is to be noted that a youth was injured when the leopard was being trapped.