Dhenkanal: The decomposed carcass of a leopard was found in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Dudurkote forest under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal. The locals spotted the carcass.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the leopard is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the big cat might have died a couple of days back.

Further details awaited.