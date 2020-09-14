Odisha Assembly

Odisha Legislative Assembly Monsoon session from September 29

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) will commence from September 29, 2020  and will continue tii Ocrober 7, 2020, according to a notification of the Parliamentary Affairs department.

The Session will provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of nine days including Saturdays and Sundays. There will be one holiday on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

The Session will be held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patrohad stated that all legislators and staff of the state Assembly will undergo COVID-19 test two days before the commencement of the monsoon session. Those who test negative for the virus will be allowed to take part in the proceedings in the House.

So far, a total of seven ministers and 23 MLAs in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19.

