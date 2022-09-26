Odisha: ‘Legends League Cricket’ match in Cuttack, today

Cuttack: The first match of the Legends League Cricket tournament is scheduled to be held in Barabati Stadium of Cuttack today.

It i noteworthy that the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik had a meet and greet session with the legendary cricketers in the evening at Naveen Nivas on Sunday.

The Commissionerate Police is all prepared for the ‘Legends League Cricket’. Around 40 platoon of police force will be deployed for security maintenance of the upcoming matches. The police will keep an eye on all the sections starting it from players’ arrival and departure to law and order, parking, crowd control.

As per reports, two senior DCP along with ten superintendent of police have been appointed for maintaining law and order.

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host three matches of ‘Legends League Cricket 2022’ series that is scheduled to begin in September 26.

The organizers of Legends League Cricket announced that the offline tickets will be sold from today at 10 am to 5 pm.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has completed all the preparation for the ticket counters in the Barbati Stadium area to be opened today.

The three T-20 matches are scheduled to be played on September 26, 27 and September 29.

Following are the details of tickets which will be available for the public:

Gallery No. 2 – 3739 tickets – Rs 350 each

Gallery No. 4 — 4232 tickets — Rs 350 each

Club House (1st Floor) — 350 tickets — Rs 1200 each

Corporate Box 9 & 10 — 60 tickets — Rs 4800 each

The match schedule is as follows:

September 26- Manipal Tigers Vs Bhilwara Kings

September 27- Gujarat Giants Vs Bhilwara Kings

September 29- India Capital Vs Manipal Tigers

It is noteworthy that, the officials of Legends League Cricket reached Cuttack on Wednesday. According to reports, a meeting was also conducted in this regard on Wednesday evening at OCA office.