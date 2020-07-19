Odisha: Lecturer Arrested For Attacking, Misbehaving With Tehsildar

Odisha: Lecturer Arrested For Attacking, Misbehaving With Tehsildar 

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baliguda: A Lecturer has been arrested allegedly for attacking and misbehaving with the Tehsildar of Baliguda on Sunday. The arrested Lecturer has been identified as Tejeswar Nayak, English Lecturer of Balliguda Adivasi College in Kandhamal district.

Nayak’s four relatives reportedly came to the Munda Sahi of Balliguda from Kolkata to attend a funeral ceremony, said sources.

Baliguda Tehsildar rushed to the spot after getting information about the arrival of Lecturer’s relatives. However, an argument reportedly ensued between the Lecturer and the Tehsildar when the later tried to collect information about the four persons in the wake of the coronavirus, added the sources.

Irate over, the Tehsildar’s interrogation, the Lecturer allegedly attacked and misbehaved with the Tehsildar.

Baliguda Police arrested Tejeswar after the Tehsildar filed a complaint against him.

