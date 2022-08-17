government employees leave cancelled
Odisha: Leave Of All Government Employees In Jagatsinghpur Cancelled

Jagatsinghpur: The Collector and District Magistrate (DM), Jagatsinghpur Parul Patawari has canceled the leaves of all government employees.

It is noteworthy that, in the district of Jagatsinghpur in the wake of the flood situation government employees have been asked to remain in their respective office Head Quarters.

The Collector and District Magistrate (DM) has also directed those on leave to join back duty immediately.

The Special Relief Commissioner on the other hand has asked the Collectors of all coastal areas to remain alert.

People from various low-lying areas in the state are being evacuated on priority basis.

