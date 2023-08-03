Odisha: Leave of all government employees in Puri cancelled

Puri: The Collector and District Magistrate (DM) Puri Samarth Verma, has canceled the leaves of all government employees.

It is noteworthy that, in the district of Puri in the wake of the flood-like situation government employees have been asked to remain in their respective office Headquarters.

The Collector and District Magistrate (DM) has also directed those on leave to join back to duty immediately.

The letter issued by the Collector and District Magistrate (DM) of Puri read, no officer or staff member is permitted to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

A 24 hours flood control room has been opened in the district of Puri to constantly keep a check on the flood situation in Puri.

The Special Relief Commissioner and ACS on the other hand has asked the Collectors of all coastal areas to remain alert.

The SRC has further urged the Collectors of provide all required support to people affected by the flood-like situation. He further informed that, teams have been deployed for road clearance. Traffic on submerged roads have shall be regulated, he added.

People from various low-lying areas in the state are being evacuated on priority basis.