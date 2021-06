Odisha: Leakage from hydrochloric acid tanker in Tangi of Khurda

Khurda: A tanker carrying hydrochloric acid (HCL) leaked on national highway no 16 near Royal Dhaba under Chandpur police limits in Khurda district of Odisha on Saturday.

Reportedly, the tanker was en-route to Kolkata from Ganjam district carrying 13,000 litres of hydrochloric acid.

On getting the information, the Tangi fire fighters has arrived at the spot to bring the the situation under control.

The cause of the gas leak is yet to be ascertained.