Odisha: Leaflet of Manas Das headed organisation was spreading hatred!

Bhubaneswar: It has been complained that the leaflets that were being distributed by the Manas Das headed Rashtriya Samajika Nyaya Mancha in Odisha were spreading hatred. We are in possession of some of these (In the photos).

Reportedly, the members of the organisation were needed to follow these sayings. These leaflets were reportedly being distributed at the public meeting venues of the organisation.

Written in Odia, one of the points mentioned in the leaflet reads ‘Mora Satrura Parichay’ (The identity of my enemy). The point says, ‘Mo Samajara Parama Satru Arya’ (Aryans are my society’s prime enemy).

It has been complained that the said organisation was misleading simple tribal people with such teachings since long.

Manas Das had constructed two organisations, namely ‘Manabbad Sangathan’ and ‘Rashtriya Samajika Nyaya Mancha’.

It is to be noted that Manas Das and his son Manoranjan Das were arrested yesterday by Khordha Police on different charges including murder. Manas Das and his organisations came to the fore following a viral video of Begunia area in Khordha district of Odisha where it was seen that a father and his son were being brutally thrashed by a few goons. It was later alleged that the goons were related to organisation of Manas Das. Besides, many others also came forward later to lodge FIRs complaining about torture by the Manabbad Sangathan members.