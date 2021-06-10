Bhubaneswar: The Leader of Opposition Odisha and senior BJP leader Pradipta Kumar Naik has come out of ventilator support on Thursday in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, he shall be kept in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few days before he gets shifted to the normal ward. His health is improving, informed AIIMS authorities.

It is noteworthy that he had been tested for positive for Covid-19 in April and was admitted to AIIMS.

He himself had shared about his Covid positive result on his official Twitter account and wrote: “After getting a repeated test for Covid-19, my report has come out positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 5 days may please get themselves tested and self-isolate and take necessary precautions.”