Odisha launches ePass for people stranded in Odisha: need to travel to other states

Bhubaneswar: Good news for people who are stranded in Odisha and need to travel to other states as Odisha Government has launched ePass. Odisha Chief Minister informed about it in his Twitter handle.

Happy to share that #Odisha has launched #ePass for people who are stranded here & need to travel to other states. Log into https://t.co/sAHr5LiWpV & apply. After online approval, #ePass with passenger & vehicle details will be sent to applicant though SMS & Email.#OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/I3ebZt5OeT — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 6, 2020

To avail ePass what you need to do is:

Log into http://covid19.odisha.gov.in and apply for ePass.

After online approval, ePass with details of the passenger and the vehicle by which s/he would travel will be sent to the applicant though SMS and Email.

This will be beneficial for those who want to travel to other states for any medical or other emergency requirements.